Channel Wealth LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $742,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.82. 7,290,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,757. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

