Channel Wealth LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enovix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.84. 4,945,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,131. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.