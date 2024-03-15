Channel Wealth LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

