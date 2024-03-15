Channel Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Atomera worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 103.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atomera

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM remained flat at $6.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 186,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,290. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

