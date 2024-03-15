Channel Wealth LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.26. 4,122,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,689. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

