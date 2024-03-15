Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Charlie’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUC stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.53.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.