China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,665,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,550.0 days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
CNPPF stock remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.
About China Overseas Property
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Property
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.