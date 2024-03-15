China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,665,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,550.0 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

CNPPF stock remained flat at $0.77 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

