China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in February

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the February 14th total of 487,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
China Railway Group stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
China Railway Group Company Profile
