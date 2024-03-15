China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in February

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the February 14th total of 487,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

China Railway Group stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. China Railway Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

