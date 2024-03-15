Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 14th total of 2,992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.7 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $5.72 during trading on Friday. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Cineplex Company Profile
