Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 14th total of 2,992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.7 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $5.72 during trading on Friday. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

