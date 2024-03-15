CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
CION Investment Price Performance
NYSE:CION remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Friday. 940,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,605. The company has a market capitalization of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. CION Investment has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $12.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
