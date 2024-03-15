CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 14th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CK Hutchison Price Performance
Shares of CKHUY remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.