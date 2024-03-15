CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 14th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of CKHUY remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 273,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

