Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 14th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Clearmind Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMND. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.