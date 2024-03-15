Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

CLVRW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.