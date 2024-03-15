Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
