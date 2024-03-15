Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Codan Stock Performance

Shares of Codan stock remained flat at C$6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30. Codan has a 12 month low of C$3.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.63.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

