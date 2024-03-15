Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $291.67 million and $34.72 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.