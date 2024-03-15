Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the February 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMWAY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $81.92.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.3732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

