Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.07

Shares of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.07 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 93.44 ($1.20). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.19), with a volume of 251,194 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4,650.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.18.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

