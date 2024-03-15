Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 5.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 153,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 72,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 231,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,393,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

