Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Corbion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSNVY remained flat at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Corbion has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $33.60.
Corbion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corbion
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.