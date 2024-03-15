Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Corbion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSNVY remained flat at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Corbion has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Corbion Company Profile

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

