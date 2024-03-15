CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lowered by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $12.94 on Friday, reaching $315.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

