Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.4% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

