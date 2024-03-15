DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DatChat by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,982. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.42.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

