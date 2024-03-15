DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 721 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. 1,158,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,503. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.