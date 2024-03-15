DB Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 96,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 196,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 415,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.60 during trading on Friday. 5,676,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,028. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

