DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 620.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

