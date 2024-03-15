DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $229.24. 207,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,814. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

