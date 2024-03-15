DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 144,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.