DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $512.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,094. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

