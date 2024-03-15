DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,705 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 59,298 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

