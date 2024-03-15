DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 905 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $110.77. 64,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $114.44.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

