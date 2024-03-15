DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.43 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00121782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00020242 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002918 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 251.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

