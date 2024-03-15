DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

