DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.21 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $279.19 million and $13.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,166.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.08 or 0.00598666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00129312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00048293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00207637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00131759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,888,453,123 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

