DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Cap of $260.88 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. DigiByte has a market cap of $260.88 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,994.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.06 or 0.00600142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00129368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00048022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00204971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00050748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,888,105,878 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

