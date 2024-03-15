Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGCB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 47,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,051. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000.

