Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.60 ($47.91) and last traded at €43.80 ($48.13). 4,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.90 ($48.24).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.37.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Industrial Services. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

