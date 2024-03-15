eCash Price Down 20% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $71.25 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,240.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.00601790 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00051345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00131531 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000422 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,662,729,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,662,754,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

