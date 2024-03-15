electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 188.65% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

electroCore Trading Up 3.4 %

ECOR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,129. electroCore has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

