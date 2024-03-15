Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.27. 4,225,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,611. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.39 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several research firms have commented on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

