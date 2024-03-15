Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $755.36. 3,729,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.76. The company has a market cap of $717.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

