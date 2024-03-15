Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the February 14th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,428.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $44.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

