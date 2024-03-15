Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the February 14th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,428.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of ELMUF remained flat at $44.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90.
About Elisa Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elisa Oyj
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.