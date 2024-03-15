Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $448.73 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $3,736.87 or 0.05399876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $448.73 billion and approximately $33.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00082264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00018601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00018461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,080,570 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.