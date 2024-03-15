Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,612,158 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland bought 736,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,367.81 ($9,439.86). In other news, insider Will Holland purchased 736,781 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,367.81 ($9,439.86). Also, insider Alastair Stuart purchased 500,000 shares of Europa Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,406.15). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,777,720 shares of company stock worth $1,777,720. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

