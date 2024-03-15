EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Position Raised by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the quarter. EverQuote accounts for 1.3% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned 0.87% of EverQuote worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $600.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $624,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,615,484 shares in the company, valued at $30,048,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,232 shares of company stock worth $5,688,982. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.