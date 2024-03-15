Everscale Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $81.10 million and approximately $575,205.27 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,668,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,575,358 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

