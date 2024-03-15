EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,778 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,225. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

