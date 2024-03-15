EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 2,913 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

