EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,058 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 4.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.43. 1,524,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,105. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $136.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.