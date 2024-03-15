EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.73 on Friday. 989,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

